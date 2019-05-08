MAY 11
n A flea market will be held at the Madison Civic Center on May 11. Email Donna Elkins for details at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
MAY 18
n The Danville Hawks will host a free youth football clinic at the Scott High football facility with special guest, former WVU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Major Harris.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Setup times will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
MEETING DATES
n The Boone County Public Service District will hold its regular monthly Water and Wastewater meeting on May 13 at the board office. If you wish to be on the agenda, call the Board office at 304-369-2622. The regular Water Board meeting will open at 6 p.m., followed by the Wastewater meeting at its Board office in room 101 of the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. in Danville.
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center, Room 101, at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.