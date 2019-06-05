JUNE 6
ASEP coaching class will be held on June 6 at South Charleston High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
JUNE 8
The fourth annual Carrie Anne Scott Memorial Scholarship Little Coal River Float will take place on Saturday, June 8, at the Lick Creek Stream Access in Danville. The event will begin with lunch at 12:30. There is a $20 fee per person, or a family rate of $50. Kayak rentals will be available the day of the event, and transportation to and from your vehicle from the access points will be available as well. The event will culminate at the newly renovated stream access at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center. It is estimated that the float will take approximately three hours to complete. The Carrie Anne Scott Memorial Scholarship was created by the family to provide students scholarship opportunities to attend Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Proceeds from this event will go to the Southern Foundation. For more information, please see the event's Facebook page, or contact Mandy Lester at mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.
JUNE 11
The quarterly board meeting of the Boone County Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Black Diamond Arbors of Danville.
JUNE 22
The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Setup times will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
JUNE 29
The annual Turtle Creek Reunion will be held on June 29 at 11 a.m. at the Madison Memorial Building. Please bring a covered dish if attending. Call Rebecca Dolin with questions at 304-369-3519.
June 18-22
The West Virginia Coal Festival will be held in Madison from June 18-22. Country music artist Ricochet will headline the festival on June 22.
July 22-26
Boone County Schools Transportation Department will be conducting the 2019 Summer Substitute Bus Operator Training Class beginning on July 22 through July 26, 2019. All interested parties can submit an application to Boone County Schools. For questions regarding the application process, the position, credentials or the upcoming training, please contact Josh Brumfield by phone at 304-369-2468 or by email at jdbrumfi@k12.wv.us.
MEETING DATES
The Boone County Public Service District will hold its regular monthly Water and Wastewater meeting on June 10 at the Economic Development Building Board office. If you wish to be on the agenda, please call the Board office at 304-369-2622. The regular Water Board meeting will open at 6 p.m.
Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.