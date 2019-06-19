Email events for Community Calendar to pperry@hdmediallc.com.
June 18-22
- The West Virginia Coal Festival will be held in Madison from June 18-22. Country music artist Ricochet will headline the festival on June 22.
JUNE 20
- A free legal planning workshop will be held by Van Deysen Law on June 20 at the 1 p.m. at Logan Lodge, or 6 p.m. at 1000 Conference Center Drive in Chapmanville. Attorney Brent Van Deysen will cover estate planning documents, asset protection trusts, estate planning for special needs beneficiaries and protecting assets from the high costs of nursing homes among others. Call 304-343-3777 to reserve a seat.
- There will be a Foster Crime Watch meeting at 7 p.m. on June 20 at the Foster Community Center/Foster Grade School. Susan Kimbler from Boone County Schools will be the guest speaker.
JUNE 22
- The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
JUNE 29
- The annual Turtle Creek Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. on June 29 at the Madison Memorial Building. Please bring a covered dish if attending. Call Rebecca Dolin with questions at 304-369-3519.
- The 37th annual Nellis/Armco Reunion - combined with the 13th annual Nellis Grade School Reunion - is scheduled for noon on June 29 at the former Nellis Grade School gym.
JULY 8, 9, 11
- ASEP coaching class will be held on July 8, 9 and 11 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
July 22-26
- Boone County Schools Transportation Department will be conducting the 2019 Summer Substitute Bus Operator Training Class on July 22-26 All interested parties can submit an application to Boone County Schools. For questions regarding the application process, the position, credentials or the upcoming training, please contact Josh Brumfield by phone at 304-369-2468 or by email at jdbrumfi@k12.wv.us.
MEETING DATES
- Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
- The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
- Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
- Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
- Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
- Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.