JULY 12
n The BARN Community Group will hold a public meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. on July 12 at the BARN Community Center located at 149 Memorial Drive in Nellis to help organizers identify the needs of the community.
JULY 20
n The 21st annual Pauley Reunion will be noon until 4 p.m. on July 20 at the Racine Community Center, Racine, West Virginia. Come on out, bring a covered dish and have a great time.
July 22-26
n Boone County Schools Transportation Department will be conducting the 2019 Summer Substitute Bus Operator Training Class July 22 through July 26. All interested parties can submit an application to Boone County Schools. For questions regarding the application process, the position, credentials or the upcoming training, please contact Josh Brumfield by phone at 304-369-2468 or by email at jdbrumfi@k12.wv.us.
JULY 27
n The Kevin's Lazy River Adventure 10.5 mile float on the Big Coal River begins at the John Slack Park at Racine and ends at Dartmont Park with a free picnic on July 27 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information contact Mary Ann Browning at 304-837-3702 or Teresa Perdue at 304-836-5948.
MEETING DATES
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.