APRIL 22
n The Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church will hold a revival at 7 p.m. on April 22 with singers and the Rev. Rick Cooper from Lincoln County. Pastor Robert Perdue, Jr. welcomes the community. The church is located a half-mile up Toney's Branch.
APRIL 22-26
n The First Baptist Church of Danville will host a revival at 7 p.m. daily, April 22-26. Singers will perform each night, including the church choir. A children's nursery will be available nightly. The Rev. Audie Murphy will preach nightly.
APRIL 26
n "A Royal Ball," a prom-type event for kids ages 3-10, will be held at the Madison Civic Center from 6-8:30 p.m. on April 26. Tickets will be available at the Spring Craft Show at the Madison Civic Center on March 30. Email Donna Elkins for more info at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
APRIL 25
n The City of Madison Emergency Management will host a free weather spotter class from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the Madison Civic Center. Weather spotters serve their community by supplying information to the National Weather Service when dangerous storms approach the area. No registration required.
APRIL 27
n The Madison Spring Street Festival is planned for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Vendors are still needed. Contact Kandi Workman at kworkman@stepbystepwv.org.
n The Madison 5K for Recovery kicks off at Madison City Park at 9 a.m. on April 27. For additional information you can find the event on Facebook, Eventbright, and tristateracer.com, or email fdolin@stepbystepwv.org.
May 11
n A flea market will be held at the Madison Civic Center on May 11. Email Donna Elkins for details at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Set up times will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 7-9 a.m. The event will be from 9- a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center at 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 32832 Coal River Road (Town Hall) on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.