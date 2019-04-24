Send event information to Phil Perry at pperry@hdmediallc.com.
APRIL 26
n "A Royal Ball," a prom-type event for kids ages 3-10 will be held at the Madison Civic Center from 6-8:30 p.m. Email Donna Elkins for more info at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
APRIL 25
n The City of Madison Emergency Management will hos a free weather spotter class from 6 until 8 p.m. on April 25 at the Madison Civic Center. Weather spotters serve their community by supplying information to the National Weather service when dangerous storms approach the area. No registration required.
APRIL 27
n The Madison Spring Street Festival is planned for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Vendors are still needed. Contact Kandi Workman at kworkman@stepbystepwv.org.
n The Madison 5K for Recovery kicks off at Madison City Park at 9 a.m. on April 27. For additional information, you can find the event on Facebook, Eventbright, and tristateracer.com or please email fdolin@stepbystepwv.org.
n Spruce River will host a "clean up" day on April 27 from 9 a.m. until dumpsters are full. Dumpsters will be located at Greenview Community Park. No tires, no household garbage, no wood or chemicals will be permitted.
n The Southern West Virginia Community Band will play a free concert at the SWVCC Boone Campus in Foster at 7 p.m. on April 27 at 7 p.m. Snacks will be available.
May 11
n A flea market will be held at the Madison Civic Center on May 11. Email Donna Elkins for details at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
MAY 18
n The Danville Hawks will host a free youth football clinic at the Scott High football facility with special guest, former WVU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Major Harris.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Setup times will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
MEETING DATES
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.