Email your event information to pperry@hdmediallc.com.
SEPT. 15
n An ASEP coaching class will be held on Sept. 15 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at wvssac.org.
SEPT. 14
n The 2019 Town of Whitesville Fall Festival will be held on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafters, food vendors, health fair, special music, and more. For information and/or a contract, please contact Betty Ann Williams at 304-837-4661 or Sandy Armstrong at 304-854-2249.
SEPT. 21
n The VFW/Auxiliary BINGO will be held Sept. 21 at the Madison Civic Center with tickets being sold for $15 before Sept. 15. and $20 at the door.
As always, all profits are used to benefit our veterans.
SEPT. 28
n The Heritage Festival will take place at John Slack Park at Racine on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This festival is family friendly and will include crafts and food. Search Facebook for more information.
OCT. 5
n The 1st Parade Against Cancer will be held on Oct. 5 on Main Street in Madison (across from State Farm). The parade line up begins at 2 p.m. at the old Foodland Parking Lot. The parade begins at 2:30 pm. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, cookies, face painting, pumpkin painting and more at the Gazebo on Main Street.
OCT. 11-12
n The Haunted Trail will be open for its third year Oct. 11 and 12. The trail is located at Dartmont Park in Ashford (100 Bywood Lane, Ashford). On Friday, Oct. 11, the Park will open at 6 p.m. with cakewalks, hayrides and concession. The trail will open as soon as it gets dark. Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be a fall flea market and concession. Then at 5 p.m. the gates will open for cakewalks, hayrides and other activities. The trail will open at dark.
n The 7th annual JPBCF Spooktacular 5K will be held on Oct. 12. The 5K Run and Walk begins at 9 a.m. at Scott High School (in front of the concession stand at the football field). Pre-Registration fee is $15 per person. Make sure to dress up too, as there is a costume contest.To register, contact Amanda Smith at 304-687-8082.
OCT. 26
n 1980s rock tribute act Hair Supply will play a costume ball (Halloween) party on Oct. 26 in the town of Whitesville on the UBB Miners Memorial Stage beginning at 8 p.m. Visit the town of Whitesville's Facebook page for more details.
MEETING DATES
n The Boone County Homeland Security group will meet on Sept. 20 and the meeting is open to the public. Michelle Ford with the Children's Home Society of West Virginia will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served and attendees are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing lisa.m.holstein@wv.gov.
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.