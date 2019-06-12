JUNE 20
Van Deysen Law will host a free legal planning workshops on June 20. One is set for 1 p.m. at the Logan Lodge and an identical workshop is planned for 6 p.m. at 1000 Conference Center Drive in Chapmanville. Attorney Brent Van Deysen will cover estate planning documents, asset protection trusts, estate planning for special needs beneficiaries and protecting assets from the high costs of nursing homes among others. Call 304-343-3777 to reserve a seat.
JUNE 22
The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Setup times will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
JUNE 29
The annual Turtle Creek Reunion will be held on June 29 at 11 a.m. at the Madison Memorial Building. Please bring a covered dish if attending. Call Rebecca Dolin with questions at 304-369-3519.
June 18-22
The West Virginia Coal Festival will be held in Madison from June 18-22. Country music artist Ricochet will headline the festival on June 22.
July 22-26
Boone County Schools Transportation Department will be conducting the 2019 Summer Substitute Bus Operator Training Class beginning on July 22 through July 26, 2019. All interested parties can submit an application to Boone County Schools. For questions regarding the application process, the position, credentials or the upcoming training, contact Josh Brumfield by phone at 304-369-2468 or by email at jdbrumfi@k12.wv.us.
MEETING DATES
A Boone County Board of Health meeting is set for 5 p.m. June 13 at the Boone County Health Department, located at 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville. If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please contact Julie Miller at 304-369-7967.
Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.