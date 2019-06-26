Email items for the Community Calendar to pperry@hdmediallc.com.
JUNE 29
n The annual Turtle Creek Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. on June 29 at the Madison Memorial Building. Please bring a covered dish if attending. Call Rebecca Dolin with questions at 304-369-3519.
n The 37th annual Nellis/Armco, combined with the 13th annual Nellis Grade School Reunion is scheduled for noon on June 29 at the former Nellis Grade School gym. Food will be available.
n The second annual Joe Ball Memorial Car Show will be held at 43 Fairlawn Drive in Ashford on June 29 with registration that morning from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The top ten cars and top three motorcycles will receive trophies along with a Best in Show and a People's Choice Award. There will also be a kids' choice prize. Over 60 door prizes will be given away. There will be a hot dog/bake sale and a few local vendors set up. If interested in pre-registration, please text 304-543-0582.
JULY 8, 9, 11
n ASEP coaching class will be held on July 8, 9 and 11 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
July 22-26
n Boone County Schools Transportation Department will be conducting the 2019 Summer Substitute Bus Operator Training Class beginning on July 22-26. All interested parties can submit an application to Boone County Schools. For questions regarding the application process, the position, credentials or the upcoming training, please contact Josh Brumfield by phone at 304-369-2468 or by email at jdbrumfi@k12.wv.us.
MEETING DATES
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.