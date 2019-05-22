JUNE 3,4,6
n ASEP coaching class will be held on June 3, 4 and 6 at South Charleston High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Setup times will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
July 22-26
n Boone County Schools Transportation Department will be conducting the 2019 Summer Substitute Bus Operator Training Class beginning on July 22 through July 26, 2019. All interested parties can submit an application to Boone County Schools. For questions regarding the application process, the position, credentials or the upcoming training, contact Josh Brumfield by phone at 304-369-2468 or by email at jdbrumfi@k12.wv.us.
MEETING DATES
n The Boone County Public Service District will hold its regular monthly Water and Wastewater meeting on May 13 at the board office. If you wish to be on the agenda, call the Board office at 304-369-2622. The regular Water Board meeting will open at 6 p.m., prevailing time, followed by the Wastewater meeting at its Board office in room 101 of the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. in Danville.
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.