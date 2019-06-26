The Broken Arrow Band headlined a rainy evening of local talent that included the Alan Griffith Project (with Brandon Shuping) and Powerhouse to a dedicated crowd willing to face the weather on Thursday night at the West Virginia Coal Festival's main stage on Main Street in downtown Madison.
The band, which has been active in some capacity since 1993, consists of founder Ritchie Wiley (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Roy Schwaban (bass), Pete Ferrell (keys, backing vocals), Jeff Rakes (lead and backing vocals, lead guitar) and Chuck Brown (drums).
Brown and Rakes do double duty in the Audio Outlaws. Rakes joined the Broken Arrow Band when he was 16 years old.
It was obvious throughout the band's set that there was chemistry that can only come through years of playing music together. The band was tight and after some technical problems amplifying an acoustic guitar, the band kicked off with the Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers hit from 1989, "Runnin' Down a Dream."
The band weaved through its set opener before settling in on the Cars' classic, "Best Friend's Girlfriend" which served as a highlight for the band as Rake's rendition of Elliot Easton's classic rockabilly-inspired solo and outro on the song was spot on, which is an element of the tune that is often neutered by bands who attempt it.
With many cover bands, the musicianship often exceeds the vocal capabilities, particularly on harmonies from the classic tracks, but BAB held their own in that department, which was refreshing. A perfect example of this was on the Eagles' "Peaceful Easy Feeling" that saw the band dig in for a set of classic and southern rock hits with a sprinkle of FM radio favorites from the 1970s and 1980s.
Brown, a hard hitting drummer who plays with taste and accuracy, locked in tight with bassist Schwaban and the rhythm section provided a canvas for the melodies of Ferrell and Rakes musicianship coupled with the strong rhythm guitar playing of Wiley.
Rake's rich Telecaster tones and mixture of hybrid and chicken picking styles were a treat on lead breaks and provided fireworks for attendees to sink their teeth into.
The band kept the crowd close as it would have been easy to stray away on such a cool, wet night in late June.
If I were an event organizer or club owner, I would definitely hire this band providing that I was looking for a heavy dose of classic rock-n-roll sprinkled with southern rock flare done right.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him at pperry@hdmediallc.com.