BOONE COUNTY - Last week, the Boone County Commission made the decision during budget sessions to support day report services once again for Boone County.
Participants in day reporting programs are generally required to report to the center each day and prepare an itinerary for their next day's activities; they might also be required to report by telephone to the center throughout the day. The programs provide a judicial alternative to jail or prison for non-violent offenders.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by commissioners. According to a report given at a recent meeting, the February jail bill for Boone County totaled $68,273.75 and encapsulated 1,415 inmate days.
Boone Circuit Judge William Thompson said supporting day report would prevent the jail bill from becoming even more bloated when he approached commissioners to plea for the program.
"I understand the budget crunch," Thompson said to commissioners. "When we look at this decision based on the numbers, we'll save money with this program because of the jail bill. The jail bill is a sore subject and it isn't something that is going down."
Thompson's support wasn't just based on numbers; he said he felt that day report was a valuable tool in his tool kit that can make a difference in someone's life.
The county must pay a match of $38,892.75 for 2019 to continue the services. The ceiling on the required match is $62,000 annually.
Boone County Magistrate Danny Moore Jr. reacted to the news on Thursday.
"I support day report because it helps me hold people accountable with drug testing," he said. "If they are charged with a drug charge, I can suspend the sentence for them to be drug tested as long as they stay clean - they stay out of jail. If they fail they will serve the remainder of time in jail. I will use it in the first few times they get arrested on drug charges. After that, it doesn't seem to work."
According to the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, Boone County has used the service since 2014 with additional funding coming via the state's Court Security Fund. Commission president Eddie Hendricks responded to the request.
