COX'S FORK - Two house fires in the Cox's Fork area of Boone County have prompted an investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
The Buckner family and the Arthur family lost their homes to what appear to be curious circumstances within a week of each other. The Buckners returned home from a family dinner on April 1 after concerned friends alerted them by phone that their home was burning.
"The fire marshal is investigating the fires and they are talking to some neighbors in the process to see what it might be," said Danville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Chafin. "The one thing that really got our attention is the fact that both fires started in the same place - right near the front doors. When you see fires happen that close together in the same place, that is what made us get the fire marshal involved."
Chafin wouldn't speculate beyond what he knows to be fact regarding whether he believes an accelerate was involved or if the fires were the result of arson.
"We don't know that they are the result of arson but that is a possibility," he said. "It could be a freaky coincidence. We just wanted to get ahead of it and get the marshal involved."
The Buckner residence, a manufactured home (double wide trailer), was a total loss but some of the structure remained. The Arthur house, a single wide mobile home, was destroyed by the fire.
"There was a really good stop put to the Buckner fire, but not for the second one," he said.
Chafin said the Arthur family fire burned faster because of the difference in the structures.
"The Buckners were lucky to be able to recover a few things, which wasn't the case for the other family," he said. "In my opinion, it came down to the structure of the two homes. The Buckeners had a doublewide with more partitions and when you are dealing with a single wide home, the airflow of the house changes. The fire is able to breathe and go wherever it wants to go. It burns much faster."
According to Chafin, an investigation can take as little as 60 days or as long as a year and he wouldn't speculate on a timeline.
Local community organizations and individuals have raised money to assist both families as they piece their lives back together again.
Sherry Buckner, whose family lost four pets in the blaze, said the outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming.
"We have been so blessed by our family, friends, neighbors and community," Buckner said. "We are humbled by the amount of love, support and kindness we have been shown. This is not something you want to go through on your own and we thank God for each and every one of the wonderful people in our community. We are so blessed and we as a family can't say thank you enough to everyone."
While the Buckners have found temporary shelter with family members, they are working to piece their lives back together while managing work, school and responsibilities.
"This has been devastating and heartbreaking," she said. "We have worked 24 years to have and be where we are to have it all be gone in the blink of an eye. I thank God we are all OK, but so heartbroken over losing our fur babies. They were more than our pets; they were a huge part of our family and a loss that will take a long time to heal from."
