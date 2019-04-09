To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to pperry@HDMediaLLC.com.
APRIL 10-13
The Racine United Methodist Church, located at 998 Short Creek Road, will be in revival with the Rev. Carolyn Walker at 7 p.m. daily, from April 10 through April 13. There will be special singing each evening as follows; Wednesday, April 10, will be The Central Community Mass Choir; Thursday, April 11, will be Angie Richardson; Friday, April, 12 will be Grace Parks; Saturday, April 13, will be City of Refuge Singers. All are invited to attend. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
APRIL 13
All-Star Wrestling’s 13 Year Anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Madison Civic Center. Tickets, $13.
APRIL 13-18
4th Annual Big Coal River Trout Rodeo, April 13-18 on the Big Coal River in Boone County. Hosted by the UBB Mining Memorial Group. Look out for the tagged fish to win prizes and the multiple 5+ pounders that will be put in. Register on the Facebook event.
APRIL 16
The Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors will hold its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Building C, Room 428, Mount Gay, West Virginia. The meeting agenda is posted to the Board's website and you may access the document at http://tinyurl.com/y6lvuxh8. This meeting is open to the public.
APRIL 25
The City of Madison Emergency Management will host a free weather spotter class from 6-8 p.m. on April 25 at the Madison Civic Center. Weather spotters serve their community by supplying information to the National Weather service when dangerous storms approach the area. No registration required.
APRIL 26
A Royal Ball, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Madison Civic Center. Hosted by Rags to Roses Event Planning, LLC. One child and adult, $20; extra child ticket, $15; extra adult ticket $8. Visit eventbrite.com.
Children's Memorial Flag Raising and SHINE Ceremony, 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Boone County Courthouse, Madison. Hosted by Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc.
APRIL 27
The Madison Spring Street Festival is planned for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Vendors are still needed. Contact Kandi Workman at kworkman@stepbystepwv.org.
Mud River/Little Coal tourney, 7 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Madison. Hosted by Pond Fork Bassin Kayak Anglers. $20 single or $40 team.
Madison Meet-Ups #3, no Saturday, April 27, at Boone Heritage Center, Madison. Hosted by Helping Madison Grow. Small business networking and resource sharing event.
The Madison 5K for Recovery kicks off at Madison City Park at 9 a.m. on April 27. For additional information you can find the event on Facebook, Eventbright, and tristateracer.com, or email fdolin@stepbystepwv.org.
MAY 11
A flea market will be held at the Madison Civic Center on Saturday, May 11. Email Donna Elkins for details at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
JUNE 22
The First Annual WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at the Madison Civic Center. Set up times will be 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
PUBLIC MEETING DATES
Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
Boone County Board of Education’s meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.
Danville Town Council meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Danville Community Center at 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
Madison City Council meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the council’s chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762
Sylvester Town Council meets located at 32832 Coal River Road (Town Hall) on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Call 304-854-0580.
Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council’s chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.