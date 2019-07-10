Coal Valley News
MADISON - Dr. Shane E. Cook is now offering dermatology services (medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and dermatologic surgery) at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison.
The Outpatient Dermatology Clinic is located on the first floor of the Family Medical Center (beside the main hospital). The Outpatient Dermatology Clinic consists of medical dermatology and cosmetic dermatology. Cook will also perform dermatologic surgery in the BMH Surgical Suite, located in the main hospital.
Cook, a native of Boone County, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Thereafter, he received a doctor of medicine from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. After completing his one-year internship at West Virginia University, Cook completed a well-respected dermatology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). In addition to receiving excellent clinical, surgical, and dermatopathology training from the leaders in dermatology at MUSC, Cook also completed the American Society of Mohs Surgery's Fundamental of Mohs Surgery course in San Diego, California.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Cook on staff," said Boone Memorial Hospital Chief Development Officer, David Gresham. "To be able to offer dermatology services in Madison to our patients is wonderful."
Dermatology is the branch of medicine concerned with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the skin, hair, nails, oral cavity and genitals. Dr. Cook knew at a fairly young age he wanted to help people.
"My grandfather was my best friend," Cook said. "He ran a small recording studio in Hewett. He and his friend, Bert Wood, taught me to play music (guitar, banjo, mandolin) and sing at an early age. When I was 16, my grandfather was diagnosed with melanoma. Unfortunately, he passed soon after his diagnosis. I decided to go into medicine to diagnose and treat skin cancer. While I enjoy all aspects of dermatology, one of the most gratifying aspects is detecting early melanomas and providing a surgical cure for the cancer."
Dermatology services Cook will provide include:
Medical dermatology
The staff provides comprehensive dermatologic care to patients of all ages. As dermatologists, the staff specializes in the diagnosis and treatment for all skin cancers and skin diseases. These diseases include but are not limited to skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma), pre-cancerous lesions (actinic keratosis), cysts, lipomas, acne, warts, rosacea, psoriasis, excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), birthmarks, eczema (atopic dermatitis), dermatitis, allergic skin reactions, moles, skin tags, shingles, scars, keloids, toenail fungus, ringworm, and molluscum.
The staff performs skin biopsies and offers various other services which include cryosurgery, intralesional injection with corticosteroids and 5-fluorouracil, candida antigen injection, and cantheradin treatment.
Cosmetic dermatology
The staff offers a wide range of cosmetic services including neuromodulator injection (Botox, Dysport), soft tissue filler injection (Resylane), non-invasive fat reduction (Kybella), chemical facial peels, sclerotherapy, removal of benign lesions, rhinophyma treatment and many more.
Dermatologic surgery
The staff specializes in the surgical removal of skin cancer and benign non-malignant skin lesions. At this time, we offer excisional surgery and electrodessication and curettage. However, Mohs micrographic surgery will be available in the near future.
The staff also performs surgical removal of cysts and lipomas, scar revision, skin flaps and skin grafts.
During medical school, Cook received MS-I and MS-II Academic Achievement Awards, Community Service Recognition Awards, and numerous Commendation Notes for excellent scores on examination of his clinical skills. He was also inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha honorary society and graduated at the top of his medical school class. As a dermatology resident, he received the Faculty Excellence Educator award, was a member of the American Academy of Dermatology Performance Measurement Committee and was selected as the Dermatology Chief Resident. In addition, Cook has written several publications that appear in medical journals and has been a presenter at various dermatology conventions.
Cook lives in Madison with his wife Emily (Maiden name Dolan), son Winston Edward Cook (born January 2019) and three dogs: two English setters, Pepper and Annie; one German short haired pointer, Josie. Wife Emily is a Boone County native as well. She graduated law school at WVU College of Law and practiced in South Carolina for two years. She and Cook have been married three years.
In addition to spending time with his family, Cook enjoys writing, playing, and recording bluegrass, blues, country, and rock music; bird hunting with his dogs; fly fishing in West Virginia; Hobie kayak saltwater fishing in South Carolina; skiing and golfing.
Since the age of 13, Cook has been actively involved in the community. He has played the banjo, mandolin, guitar, and sang harmony vocals at many funeral services, church services, and benefit concerts for cancer patients in Madison and surrounding communities.
Cook's first day at Boone Memorial Hospital is Aug. 5. However, he is now taking appointments. Cook will see patients Monday-Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays will predominately be dedicated to surgeries. To schedule an appointment, call 304-369-8826. For more information visit bmh.org/dermatology.