Coal Valley News
BOONE COUNTY - A summer reading program has returned to Boone County.
Energy Express, sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps, is an award-winning summer reading program. Through a combination of healthy breakfasts, lunches, and learning activities, Energy Express continues to improve the lives of the children in Boone County. This year's program began on June 17 and extends through July 26.
The program is designed to provide learning opportunities and nutrition during the summer months, when children from low-income areas are most at risk for falling into the "summer slide."
The summer slide occurs when children fall behind academically because they do not build or maintain their reading skills throughout the summer months.
Available at 80 sites statewide, the Energy Express program helps approximately 3,400 children who are entering first through sixth grades.
In addition to these state partners, county programs rely on a tremendous amount of local support. Local partners include Boone County Schools and Boone County 4-H.
Volunteers are needed in Boone County to help read to children, serve meals and donate supplies. Organizers say children benefit from having familiar community faces at the program sites. Volunteers may come to Van Elementary, Sherman Elementary, or Brookview Elementary to volunteer this summer.
Email Community Coordinator Deborah Kingery at deborah.kingery@gmail.com or call Philip See at 304-369-5869 for more information.