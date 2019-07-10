HUNTINGTON - Members of the Guyan Conservation District said they have programs and services to benefit all types of people involved in agriculture, not just those farmers with several hundred acres of land and cattle.
Even urban agriculturalists in the city can take advantage of a low-cost program to lay down straw mulch or build raised beds, high tunnels and low tunnels.
"There's different things for everyone. It's not just you have to have a barn and a tractor," said Jason Ekers, Wayne County Conservation District supervisor. "Of course, there's probably more for the farmer, but there's little things you can do in the city and still benefit from."
The Guyan Conservation District offers agriculture enhancement programs in the six counties it serves - Cabell, Wayne, Boone, Lincoln, Mingo and Logan. The purpose is to voluntarily encourage best management practices and improve the quality of land and water.
The programs were created in response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, which was a massive drought in the American and Canadian prairies caused by over-farming of land and subsequent wind erosion. The district's conservation efforts have since expanded from responsible farming of topsoil to also include water and wildlife protection.
However, lately people have fallen out of touch or are not aware of some of these efforts, said Ken Brown, Cabell County Conservation District supervisor. For example, people aren't aware that mowing down wildflowers, sometimes seen as weeds, is harming the nation's bee population already suffering from a decline. Bees are one of the world's most important pollinators and help plants grow, breed and produce food.
"I met a lady who said she doesn't mow her grass. She said, 'I just let it go because I'm not killing all those bees,'" Brown said. "I thought, 'I bet there are more of those people out there and we are just not aware of it.'"
The conservation district offers a delayed mowing program that pays up to $630 a year, or $210 an acre, to leave land untouched.
There are programs for free pH testing of soil, which determines how much lime nutrients the soil needs before things will grow properly. A program is then offered to pay up to $38 per ton of lime, not exceeding 30 acres, for those with pastures, hay land and cropland. People who take advantage of the lime end up breaking even or saving money, Ekers said.
Ekers and Brown said they know a lot of the farmers within their counties, but there are still people who aren't aware of the conservation district and its programs.
"If I drive by a farm and I don't know the person, I will go up and knock on their door and give them a brochure," Ekers said. "We have a few farmers that didn't even know what it was about."
For pastures and lands with hay, the district has a program paying up to $1,000 for fertilizer to improve the soil, reduce soil erosion and improve plant productivity. For those with livestock, there is a program paying up to $1,000 to designate land only for livestock watering or loafing areas. This will ensure that heavily used land does not erode.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also operates programs within the six-county district. Recently, they helped a farmer in Wayne County build a high tunnel, which is a covered structure that protects crops and extends the growing season. There are about 100 of them built within the six counties, said Ben Marcum, a U.S. Department of Agriculture soil conservationist. The government will reimburse people for the cost of material and help them build it.
They can even be used on smaller plots of land, such as a half-acre, for those who garden within the city.
"It's like a greenhouse, but instead of having a heat source or a cool source, the sides just drop down," Marcum said. "It's a real low-cost program to control your growing environment."
All programs come with a requirement that land must be already in use for agriculture, and participation is limited to once per year for each program.
Anyone interested in participating or to learn more may call the Guyan Conservation District at 304-528-5718. They may also visit www.wvca.us/district/gcd.cfm or search on Facebook for "Guyan Conservation District."
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.