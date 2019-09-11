GREENVIEW - A man was charged with armed robbery and persons prohibited from possessing firearms in an incident that occurred on Aug. 22 in the Greenview area of Boone County.
According to an incident report prepared by Cpl. Kevin McCarty of the Boone County Sheriff's Office, he and Deputy Nick Mullins responded to a domestic disturbance call. The victim stated that James Richard Ward, 31, of Powell Hollow Road, had robbed her using a firearm.
The victim described the firearm in the report as a "silver semi, not a revolver."
According to the report, the victim said Ward had taken her purse and bag out of her hands while pointing a gun at her head and then ran to his house.
The officers met at Ward's residence and Deputy Mullins reportedly located the accused hiding in a closet in his bedroom. Mullins reported that he recovered a silver Ruger .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun near the closet door.
The report stated the handgun was reported stolen in Logan County.
The report states Mullins observed a rifle near the bed in the same room, and the rifle was loaded with a live round in the chamber.
According to the report, Ward stated, "She took my money. All I did was go get my money back but I didn't use any gun. I don't need to go back to jail, man. I just did four years."
According to the report prepared by McCarty, the officers confirmed through a check that Ward had a capias warrant active out of family court and they confirmed that he is a convicted felon.
As of Coal Valley News print deadline, Ward was held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 surety/cash bond.
