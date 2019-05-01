Coal Valley News
GLENVILLE - Glenville State College has announced that it is freezing tuition prices for the 2019-20 academic year.
This marks the third consecutive academic year that GSC has avoided raising tuition costs, according to a news release. Last year, the college also examined all institutional course fees and lowered or eliminated nearly 50 percent of them. Those changes will carry through to the 2019-20 academic year as well.
GSC has also introduced merit-based scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000; the awards are dependent on official high school GPA and ACT/SAT scores. To qualify, students must be a U.S. citizen and a first-time college freshman, possess a minimum high school GPA of 3.0, and obtain a minimum ACT score of 20 (or a 1030 on the SAT).
"Glenville State College provides tremendous value to students. Additionally, we know the importance of a high quality degree in today's demanding work environments and GSC prepares students for jobs, graduate school, and life. GSC's Board of Governors feels that it is our responsibility to continue to focus on college accessibility by keeping tuition rates the same for the third straight academic year," GSC Board of Governors Chair Greg Smith said in the release. "And, with the establishment of our merit-based scholarship program, we hope to attract and reward even more academically talented students."
"Not only is this the right thing to do, but we feel that it is our duty to focus on college affordability. Over the past 10 years, average undergraduate tuition for in-state students in West Virginia has increased over 60 percent. Students and families are being priced out of higher education so we know, especially for our students at GSC, that the ongoing efforts to control tuition prices are having an impact," GSC Provost Dr. Victor Vega said in the release.
For more information about enrolling at Glenville State College, contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@glenville.edu or call (304) 462-4128.