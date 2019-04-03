PEYTONA - An alleged theft of firearms in Peytona has led to charges for a Sylvester man.
Matthew Scott Hawkins, 41, was charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy in relation to a theft of firearms.
According to the incident report, after Aaron Cantley was arrested by West Virginia State Trooper A. Perdue for allegedly fleeing in a vehicle and possessing a stolen vehicle, Boone County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Kevin McCarty conducted an interview with Cantley and after he waived his Miranda Rights, he allegedly confessed that he, Hawkins and Joseph Williams walked to 173 Memory Lane to commit theft by forcing their way into the house.
Cantley allegedly confessed that he knew that the homeowner owned the property (firearms) that was described exactly and where it was located.
According to the incident report, Cantley stated, "Once we got there, I became scared because there was power still on in the house. I was afraid of any alarms or cameras, so I left."
Cantley allegedly said he met up with Hawkins and Williams at Hawkins' apartment at Toney's Branch and observed numerous firearms and other numerous items taken in the incident.
The amount of property stolen exceeded $1,000 and access was gained by breaking a padlock on the rear door.
Hawkins was being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on $40,000 bond at press time.
