Madison, W.Va. (25130)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.