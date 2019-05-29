MADISON - The Danville Hawks youth football organization raised money for their team and provided quality instruction to aspiring youth football players, cheerleaders and twirlers on May 18 at Skyhawk Stadium.
According to organizers, about 140 campers attended for football, cheer, and majorette instruction.
Special guest instructors included Former West Virginia University running back and current West Virginia State University assistant coach Quincy Wilson, Scott High head coach Shane Griffith and staff, Rickey Runion and several Skyhawk players. Jamie Bero, the University of Charleston's and Van graduate and WVSU's Faith Coleman were onsite along with 12 Scott High cheerleaders.
Wilson was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The player-turned-coach spoke with the CVN about his involvement with youth football during the inaugural event.
"It's the joy of seeing these kids accomplish something," said Wilson before drills began. "This is a skills camp and it is where our young players develop a love for the game. Football is a great game for life, as it's a great teacher. This is a small community so many of these kids have gone to school together and they'll be friends for life, bonded by this game we all love."
New Hawks uniforms were unveiled for 2019 to an enthusiastic group of onlookers and attendees. Each child received a free T-shirt, pizza, snack and a drink.
They also have a certificate for free ice cream from K-Bo's and a pack of football cards courtesy of Select Sports Cards & Collectibles.
"We hosted a drive for community event through Stephens Auto and Ford that helped raise nearly $4,000 for our league," said team secretary, A-team coach and organizer Jeremy Dolin.
Jossalyn Dolin, the feature twirler for Scott, worked with the majorettes. Former WVU quarterback, Heisman Trophy candidate and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Major Harris canceled on the night before the event for the second year in a row.
Dolin stated that he is pleased with the turnout and the excitement that the camp has generated over the last two summers and he intends to pursue the initiative in the future.
In January of 2018, the Madison Colts, who began playing in 1974 but became a non-profit entity in 1981, merged with the Danville Panthers, who formed in 1997. Together they will compete in the Mountain State Elite League as the Danville Hawks.
