BLOOMINGROSE – A 10-month embezzlement investigation has been completed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
A Bloomingrose couple were released on bond on Aug. 15, 2018 after they were charged with embezzlement and conspiracy by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremy Johnson, 39, and his wife Pamela, 36, were former members of a now defunct youth football board in the Big Coal area of Boone County.
Between June 2014 and July 2018, the couple served as president and treasurer for the Seth Midget Football League. During this time they had unfettered access to the finances of the organization. The league folded in June 2018.--
Investigator Captain David Sutphin was focused on specific areas including suspicious ATM withdraws, "cash back" after purchases of other items at multiple retailers and more than $1,100 spent in South Carolina while vacationing at Myrtle Beach. The suspicious transactions all took place using a debit card in the league's name.
Sutphin’s report showed $14,594 in cash withdraws, $4,640 in cash-back transactions, $1,000 in checks made out to cash, $22,647.04 spent at Sam’s Club, $3,310.83 spent at Kroger, $2,702.38 spent at Wal Mart and $1,159.43 spent on a Myrtle Beach vacation. The couple spent $550.66 at Lowe’s and $225.45 at the Country Store in Seth.
A total of $25,588.52 in league money was deposited into the Johnson’s personal bank account.
Sutphin’s comprehensive investigation reveals that only $7,754.83 in receipts could be recovered from Sam’s Club and of those receipts a total of $860 came via cash-back transactions. The couple received $640 in club membership cash rewards.
Only $1,340.33 could be documented through receipts at Wal Mart while $400 was obtained in cash-back transactions at the retailer.
At Kroger, $644.25 in receipts were recovered with $200 in cash-back transactions documented.
Additionally, a significant amount of cash was not deposited during the 2017 calendar year making it impossible to document the total of monies taken during that time period.
Through public records, the couple have not been indicted as of April 12.
