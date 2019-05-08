Coal Valley News
MADISON - On Saturday, May 11, the Madison-Danville Jaycees will host Boone County's first Farm-to-Table Dinner.
Through a partnership with the Food and Farm Coalition and the Coal Heritage Foundation, the Madison-Danville Jaycees are able to bring a nice dinner completely featuring locally sourced food.
"There's plenty of people that have gardens and grow food in the area, but it feels like no one has time to cook a family dinner anymore," said Mackenzie Price, president of the Madison-Danville Jaycees. "We're really excited to be able to provide a dinner with great local meat, fruit and vegetables."
The food will be prepared by Chef Wes, a Madison resident. It will feature food from Boone County farmers markets, in addition to some food from adjacent counties, such as asparagus from Lincoln County.
Matthew D. Thompson, the Community Placemaking and Farmer's Market coordinator for the Food and Farm Coalition, said he also loves having the chance to bring locally produced food to Boone County.
"I'm a foodie at heart, the fact that I get to make a living sharing great food sourced from West Virginia is a blessing," Thompson said. "I love meeting farmers and being able to actually see food travel from a farm to a table, market, or food business."
Thompson has been working with members of the Madison-Danville Jaycees for a few months now to get this dinner together. He said it is hard to put something like this together without the help of local volunteers.
"One of the keys to a great community event is a strong, energetic volunteer team. The Madison-Danville Jaycees have been great to work with and I'm happy to support them with this farm-to-table opportunity," Thompson said.
The Farm-to-Table Dinner will be held at the Madison Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2XZMHlF or in person from any Madison-Danville Jaycee member prior to the event, or at the door.