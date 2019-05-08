MADISON - Boone County Deputy Clerk Pam Johnson was presented an award from Secretary of State Mac Warner on April 30 at the Boone County Commission's regular session.
Warner recommended Johnson for the "NASS Award for Exemplary Effort to Promote Civic Engagement Among High School Students" based on Johnson's work to encourage eligible Boone County high school students to register to vote. NASS approved the recommendation and selected Johnson for the honor.
In Boone County, Van High and Scott High registered all eligible students to vote and a year ago, Sherman High accomplished the feat to complete a successful trio.
Warner said Johnson is a key leader in the state who needs to be recognized.
"Of the entire United States, we have 20 awards selected and we have 55 counties in West Virginia and that puts in context what this piece of wood means," he said. "It is rare that we honored two high schools in this county today and there is a reason for that with Van and Scott high schools. This award is for civic engagement at the high school level. This individual organizes poll workers and removes (deceased) names from the voter registration lists."
Boone County Clerk Roger Toney spoke about Johnson and her dedication to her work and her community.
"Her attention to detail above and beyond what her job requires makes her special," said Toney. "She is one of those that if it were possible to hire ten of, you'd do it in a heartbeat. I never worry about elections with her in charge of things."
Johnson was unaware that she was receiving an award after traveling to the schools with Warner and Toney to present at assemblies earlier in the day.
