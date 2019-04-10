By FOREST ALLEN DOLIN
For the Coal Valley News
MADISON - The Southern West Virginia 5K for Recovery is an individual walk/run event taking place in Madison (city park) on April 27.
Registration that day will begin at 8 a.m. with plans for the race to start around 9 a.m. The entry fee is $15 for all ages; this includes a race T-shirt.
The race will begin down at the ball field on the river access end. Resource and information tables will be set up to allow people to discover what efforts and resources are available in the surrounding community in regards to recovery.
Local drug court Judge Will Thompson will speak just prior to the race start of the event. Volunteers and the local peer recovery groups will have food available at no charge in the park after the race. Southern WV Community and Technical college will also have a drone obstacle course set up for people to try their hand at flying without the usually large price tag attached to that.
Mmmm, LLC will be on site to sell snow cones to those that wish to purchase.
All profits go to help support the recovery efforts in the county. For additional information you can find the event on Facebook, Eventbright, and tristateracer.com, or email fdolin@stepbystepwv.org.