By LOGAN DARNELL
For Coal Valley News
LICK CREEK - The Scott High Lady Skyhawks (6-12) played the Tug Valley Lady Panthers (14-8) at home on April 16, with each team suffering losses in their last games.
Scott did what they could to remain close to Tug Valley's score, but the away team ran away with the win at the end of it all.
Sophomore Maci Allen pitched for the Lady Hawks, and freshman Autumn Hall pitched for the Lady Panthers.
Allen began the game well, throwing pitches that were easily fielded by the defense. No hits were recorded by Tug Valley in the first. With two outs in the bottom of the first, freshman shortstop Jayden Elkins doubled. She was left on base, though, as sophomore first baseman Kirsten Arthur was struck out by Hall, making the freshman pitchers strikeout count three early on.
Junior third baseman Courtney Wellman singled on a line drive to right field, and advanced on consecutive singles by sophomore second baseman Kaitlyn Copley and senior designated player Caylee Akers. Allen struck out the next two batters, but two RBI doubles by sophomore right fielder Hannah Hopkins and Autumn Hall took the score to 4-0.
A wild pitch by Allen walked sophomore Center fielder Alyssa Newsome and gave Hall room to score the 5-0 run. An error helped freshman catcher Emily Hatfield reach, but Newsome was put out advancing to home to retire the side.
At the bottom of the second, sophomore second baseman Kameron Craddock doubled and scored on two errors. Sophomore third baseman McKinley Martin singled and advanced to second, but went no further as the inning ended with another strikeout pitched by Hall.
Tug Valley made no headway in the third, so Scott was given their chance to make the 5-1 game closer. Sophomore Left fielder Emily Scott bunted and reached on an error, followed by a popout by senior Rightt fielder Tori Allen. Scott made it to second on a passed ball, and Elkins walked to put runners on first and second. Arthur returned to the plate, hitting an RBI triple for a 5-3 ballgame. She remained at third base, as a strikeout in junior center Kathryn Underwood and a flyout from junior Center fielder Cassidy Mitchell.
The fourth inning saw one run between the two sides, as freshman pinch runner Audrey Evans scored on an error for Tug Valley to make the game 6-3.
In the fifth inning, Allen threw the first two outs well, allowing for easy groundballs. After the two outs, the hits came trickling in. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. A single by Hopkins brought Akers home, and a double by Hall brought sophomore Left fielder Brooklyn Farley and junior 1B Abigail Spence home. Allen found the third out as Newsome struck out swinging, but the deficit had stretched to 10-3. The Lady Hawks never gave up, however, as a triple from Elkins and a double from Arthur made it 10-4 before the end of the inning.
The sixth inning passed with no runs. At the top of the seventh, sophomore Kailey Freeman relieved Allen. The first two outs came by easily, but a single and a walk led to another run by Tug as a double from Hatfield gave Newsome the 11-4 run. A popout by Wellman ended the side. With two outs at the bottom, Elkins singled on a groundball, and an RBI double by Arthur gave Scott the last run of the game before a flyout ended it in an 11-5 loss for Scott High.
Coach Carrie Kuhn said the girls had some good hits, but they needed to bring them together some more in order to generate runs. Her statement rang true, as Scott did record 10 hits throughout the game.
Jayden Elkins led the Lady Skyhawks going 3-for-3, followed by Kirsten Arthur's 3-for-4 effort. Arthur herseleft fielder led the team in RBI with 4. Tug's batting leaders were Hannah Hopkins, who went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and Autumn Hall, who went 3-for-5 with 6 RBI.
Scott (6-13) plays their final game of the regular schedule away at Winfield (15-8) at 5:30 p.m. on April 25. Tug Valley (15-8) plays Man (7-5) at home at 5:30 p.m. on April 25.