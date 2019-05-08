By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
MAN - Scott High School softball (7-16) played their final regular season game against Man (10-9) on April 30, coming off a loss to Wayne days before.
Sophomore Kailey Freeman pitched for Scott, with sophomore Shania Kennedy pitching for Man.
Defenses on both teams did their work over the first two innings, with the first runs coming in the bottom of the third. After being hit by a pitch, Man senior and shortstop Chelsie Vance advanced to third base due to a wild pitch and a passed ball.
A walk on junior center fielder Karissa Anderson put runners in the corners for Man. Another junior, Isabella Conn, doubled on a line drive to left field. Vance and Anderson scored to make the game 2-0.
Vance returned to the plate at the bottom of the fourth with two on base. A dropped third strike allowed her to reach and bat in freshman second baseman Ashley Tomblin. Freshman left fielder Olivia Ramsey scored afterward on a passed ball to make it 4-0. Conn recorded another hit as well as another RBI with a groundball single that brought Vance home, 5-0.
Scott's offense secured hits throughout the game. The team, in fact, recorded seven to Man's six. The most productive inning for the Lady Skyhawks was the sixth, beginning with a walk on sophomore Kirsten Arthur. Junior catcher Kathryn Underwood singled on the first pitch to put runners on first and second. Junior center fielder Cassidy Mitchell was hit by a pitch to load the bases and allow Scott to threaten the Lady Billies' lead.
With two outs, a wild pitch advanced each runner and gave Scott their first point on Arthur's run. An RBI single from sophomore Maci Allen made it 5-3, chopping Man's lead down to two runs with one side to go for the visitors.
A single and a walk at the bottom of the sixth put two on for Man. Shania Kennedy hit a double to left field, which allowed Ramsey and Conn to score two more runs to extend their lead once more, 7-3. In their final tenure at bat, Scott did get two runners on off a single from senior left fielder Tori Allen and an error in favor of Arthur. Unfortunately, a strikeout pitched by Kennedy put away the ballgame, with Man winning the day on the 7-3 score. Chelsie Vance went 2-for-2 and Olivia Ramsey went 2-for-3 to lead Man in hits. Isabella Conn led the Lady Billies in RBIs with three. Of the seven Lady Hawks to record a hit in the game, Maci Allen led in RBI with two.
Shania Kennedy recorded eight strikeouts in the game for Man, and Kailey Freeman recorded four for Scott.
The Coal Valley News will provide coverage for baseball and softball's postseasons.