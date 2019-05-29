Land transfers (April)

Lewis Gratton Daniel to John Webber, lots, Whitesville

Richard A. Halstead and Alice L. Halstead to Barbara J. Bell, lot, Country Estates

Marc B. Lattenby, trustee to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 0.30 acres,Laurel Crk.

Charles K. Van Linde to Lantz Rankin and Kristie Rankin, 0.06 acres, Miller Hill

Kevin Witcher & Richard Smoot to Richard Smoot, parcels, Pond Fork

Regina Karol Jarrell & Freddy Joe Jarrell to Christopher Joe Jarrell & Jennifer Lynn Jarrell, 15 acres, Horse Crk.

Robert Pauley, Sarah Pauley, Hailee Pauley & Sydnee Pauley to Betty Ann Hager, parcels, Little Horse Creek

Carl Lockard to Estil Burns, lots, Prichard City

Loretta M. Gomez to Richard A. Gomez, lots, Glenview

Vickie Lynnn Turner to Jonathan Turner, 18.76 SF, Rock Creek

Barbara Bell to Wendle Cook, 1.61 FEE, Spruce Fork

Donna Cooper & Teresa Pittman to Clyde & Donna Cooper & Teresa Pittman, lot, Big Coal

Arthur L. Napier and Sherri L. Napier to Gary Silva, .25 acres, Pond Fork

Shepard Boone Coal Co. to Second Chance Dev., Inc., parcel, Crook District

Etta Kirk to Tim Kirk, 5.77 SF, Hewett Creek

James Prince, Jr. to Lena Mae Prince, 3 acres, Trace Fork

Robert Allen Green to Jeffrey A. Blankenship & Melanie Dawn Blankenship, parcel, Pond Fork

Deborah K. Kinder to Duncan James-Lee Breeden and Melissa Jean Breeden, lot, Keith

Elizabeth Minnie Dent Booth to David Alan Crum, 7.54 acres, Hewett

Karen Ann McClure to Karen Ann McClure, James A. McClure and Elizabeth A. Pauley, .46 AC Lick Creek

Esta Faye Miller etal to West Virginia American Water, .20 acres, Drawdy Mountain

Leland & Paula Salmon to Paula & Shawn Pauley, lots, Sherman District

Whitesville State Bank to Sherman Hager and Sherry Hager, lot, Branham Addition

Aaron Holstein and Crystal Holstein to Travis Cook, 0.23 acres, Short Creek

Branch Banking and Trust to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Foreclosure, Sherman District

The Bank of NY to Thurman Douglas Kimbler, lots, East Danville

Suzanne Lee to The Suzanne Lee Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, less than 9322 sq. ft., Big Coal

Golden & Amos to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., lots, Sherman District

Tommy & Tara Estep to John & Tracy Vealey, lots, Pritchard City

Mark Webb to Mark & Sheila Webb, lot, Pond Fork

R. Dale Augustine and Roberta D. Augustine, parcel, town of Freedie

John Daniel Ballard, Everett E. Ballard, Jr. , Charles Allan Ballard to Erica D. White, 9.12 scres, Scott District

Timothy L. Estep, Successor, Trustee to Timothy L. Estep & Susan A. Estep, Trustee, Washington District

Vanetta Davis (L/E), Megan Nicole & Kenneth Allen Fair, Jr. to Kenneth Allen Fair, Jr., 18.88 SF, Peytona District

Fannie Mae to David Alan Carter, lots, Rock Creek

Jami Peters to Harley Taylor, lot, Seng Creek

Loretta Gomez to WV Division of Transportation, Short Creek

Mitchell Ford Adkins to Connie Pennington, Diana McComas and Linda Adkins, parcels, Holly Hills

Mary Jane McNeely to JTH Rentals, parcel, Holly Hills

Gregory A. Trail & Pauline L. Trail to Leslie Nicole Davis & Franklin Allen Davis, parcels, Laurel Creek

Sherry G. Hill and Catherine Sue Jarrell to David M. Sperry, Shani B. Sperry, Steven Sperry & Barry Workman, Washington District

Malcom David Setser and Madonna Fay Setser to Richard Cornell Holley, 1 AC, Pond Fork

Barry Pennington and Rita Pennington to Monty E. Peaytt, parcel, Pond Fork

Emogene Eplin & Lewis Eplin to Wallace Harvey, Peytona District

Susan Byus Thompson to Judith Cook Byus, Madison/Scott

Kelsey Brown, Chelsey Brown, Paul Little to Roy Brown, half Acre, Washington District

Kayla Perry Marcum to Charlene Perry, lots, Crook District

Hummer Properties to John Armstrong, lots, Rumble Camp

Marriage licenses

The following individuals filed for marriage licenses between May 1-20, 2019.

Joshua Scott Williams, 24, of Belle, to Allison Paige Gray, 23, of Seth

Jerry Michael Duff, 63, of Kenna, to Mechelle Christine Holstine, 46, of Ashford

Benjamin Jay Hatfield, 29, to Margarette Ann Matsko, 29, both of Owensboro, Ky.

James Michael McKinney, 19, of Madison to Skylar Kay Boggs, 18, of Danville

Steven Douglas Linville, 26, to Deanna Lynn Watkins, 31, both of Seth

Michael Christopher Russell, 23, to Brittany Joe Dunlap, 22, both of Bloomingrose

Michael Eugene Hensley Jr., 21, to Kristin Jenea Dingess, 21, both of Seth

Sean Christopher Mundy, 33, of Peytona, to Britney Colleen Runion, 29, of Seth

