Land transfers (April)
Lewis Gratton Daniel to John Webber, lots, Whitesville
Richard A. Halstead and Alice L. Halstead to Barbara J. Bell, lot, Country Estates
Marc B. Lattenby, trustee to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 0.30 acres,Laurel Crk.
Charles K. Van Linde to Lantz Rankin and Kristie Rankin, 0.06 acres, Miller Hill
Kevin Witcher & Richard Smoot to Richard Smoot, parcels, Pond Fork
Regina Karol Jarrell & Freddy Joe Jarrell to Christopher Joe Jarrell & Jennifer Lynn Jarrell, 15 acres, Horse Crk.
Robert Pauley, Sarah Pauley, Hailee Pauley & Sydnee Pauley to Betty Ann Hager, parcels, Little Horse Creek
Carl Lockard to Estil Burns, lots, Prichard City
Loretta M. Gomez to Richard A. Gomez, lots, Glenview
Vickie Lynnn Turner to Jonathan Turner, 18.76 SF, Rock Creek
Barbara Bell to Wendle Cook, 1.61 FEE, Spruce Fork
Donna Cooper & Teresa Pittman to Clyde & Donna Cooper & Teresa Pittman, lot, Big Coal
Arthur L. Napier and Sherri L. Napier to Gary Silva, .25 acres, Pond Fork
Shepard Boone Coal Co. to Second Chance Dev., Inc., parcel, Crook District
Etta Kirk to Tim Kirk, 5.77 SF, Hewett Creek
James Prince, Jr. to Lena Mae Prince, 3 acres, Trace Fork
Robert Allen Green to Jeffrey A. Blankenship & Melanie Dawn Blankenship, parcel, Pond Fork
Deborah K. Kinder to Duncan James-Lee Breeden and Melissa Jean Breeden, lot, Keith
Elizabeth Minnie Dent Booth to David Alan Crum, 7.54 acres, Hewett
Karen Ann McClure to Karen Ann McClure, James A. McClure and Elizabeth A. Pauley, .46 AC Lick Creek
Esta Faye Miller etal to West Virginia American Water, .20 acres, Drawdy Mountain
Leland & Paula Salmon to Paula & Shawn Pauley, lots, Sherman District
Whitesville State Bank to Sherman Hager and Sherry Hager, lot, Branham Addition
Aaron Holstein and Crystal Holstein to Travis Cook, 0.23 acres, Short Creek
Branch Banking and Trust to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Foreclosure, Sherman District
The Bank of NY to Thurman Douglas Kimbler, lots, East Danville
Suzanne Lee to The Suzanne Lee Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, less than 9322 sq. ft., Big Coal
Golden & Amos to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., lots, Sherman District
Tommy & Tara Estep to John & Tracy Vealey, lots, Pritchard City
Mark Webb to Mark & Sheila Webb, lot, Pond Fork
R. Dale Augustine and Roberta D. Augustine, parcel, town of Freedie
John Daniel Ballard, Everett E. Ballard, Jr. , Charles Allan Ballard to Erica D. White, 9.12 scres, Scott District
Timothy L. Estep, Successor, Trustee to Timothy L. Estep & Susan A. Estep, Trustee, Washington District
Vanetta Davis (L/E), Megan Nicole & Kenneth Allen Fair, Jr. to Kenneth Allen Fair, Jr., 18.88 SF, Peytona District
Fannie Mae to David Alan Carter, lots, Rock Creek
Jami Peters to Harley Taylor, lot, Seng Creek
Loretta Gomez to WV Division of Transportation, Short Creek
Mitchell Ford Adkins to Connie Pennington, Diana McComas and Linda Adkins, parcels, Holly Hills
Mary Jane McNeely to JTH Rentals, parcel, Holly Hills
Gregory A. Trail & Pauline L. Trail to Leslie Nicole Davis & Franklin Allen Davis, parcels, Laurel Creek
Sherry G. Hill and Catherine Sue Jarrell to David M. Sperry, Shani B. Sperry, Steven Sperry & Barry Workman, Washington District
Malcom David Setser and Madonna Fay Setser to Richard Cornell Holley, 1 AC, Pond Fork
Barry Pennington and Rita Pennington to Monty E. Peaytt, parcel, Pond Fork
Emogene Eplin & Lewis Eplin to Wallace Harvey, Peytona District
Susan Byus Thompson to Judith Cook Byus, Madison/Scott
Kelsey Brown, Chelsey Brown, Paul Little to Roy Brown, half Acre, Washington District
Kayla Perry Marcum to Charlene Perry, lots, Crook District
Hummer Properties to John Armstrong, lots, Rumble Camp
Marriage licenses
The following individuals filed for marriage licenses between May 1-20, 2019.
Joshua Scott Williams, 24, of Belle, to Allison Paige Gray, 23, of Seth
Jerry Michael Duff, 63, of Kenna, to Mechelle Christine Holstine, 46, of Ashford
Benjamin Jay Hatfield, 29, to Margarette Ann Matsko, 29, both of Owensboro, Ky.
James Michael McKinney, 19, of Madison to Skylar Kay Boggs, 18, of Danville
Steven Douglas Linville, 26, to Deanna Lynn Watkins, 31, both of Seth
Michael Christopher Russell, 23, to Brittany Joe Dunlap, 22, both of Bloomingrose
Michael Eugene Hensley Jr., 21, to Kristin Jenea Dingess, 21, both of Seth
Sean Christopher Mundy, 33, of Peytona, to Britney Colleen Runion, 29, of Seth