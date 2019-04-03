Timothy Hager to Timothy Hager & Timothy Dillon Hager, lot, Big Ugly
Judy Zornes to Mark & Sarah Kennedy, lot, Williams Mountain
Debra Kirby & Steve Kirby to Timothy Kirby, Danville District
NC Postal Holdings to NC Postal Holdings, Pond Fork
WV Trustee Services to First Guaranty Mortgage, 18 AC, Washington District
Donnie Ray Howell, et al., to Sherrie Lynn Dotson with Roger Van Allen Shelley, lots, Toney's Addition
Anita J. Neal and Joyce A. Price to George N. Striker and Joan E. Striker, parcel, South Madison
James Ora Marcum & Naomi Ruth Marcum to Brian J. Dingess & Christina Dingess, 2.81 acres, Big Ugly
Janet Hayner, Patricia Belcher, Kathy Chapman to Naomi Hatfield, 3 acres, Turtle Creek
Aracoma Properties to Paul and Karen Craddock, 1.14 acres, Camp Creek
Deborah Jean Tuttle to Danny L. Jarrell & Deborah Akers, Washington District
Allene Kimberly White to Steven White, tract, Pond Fork
Stephanie L. Abraham, substitute trustee to Whitesville State Bank, part of lots, Whitesville
Linda Halstead to Tracy Casto, lots, Drawdy Circle
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Boone County between March 8 and March 22, 2019.
There were no marriage licenses filed during this time period.