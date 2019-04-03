Timothy Hager to Timothy Hager & Timothy Dillon Hager, lot, Big Ugly

Judy Zornes to Mark & Sarah Kennedy, lot, Williams Mountain

Debra Kirby & Steve Kirby to Timothy Kirby, Danville District

NC Postal Holdings to NC Postal Holdings, Pond Fork

WV Trustee Services to First Guaranty Mortgage, 18 AC, Washington District

Donnie Ray Howell, et al., to Sherrie Lynn Dotson with Roger Van Allen Shelley, lots, Toney's Addition

Anita J. Neal and Joyce A. Price to George N. Striker and Joan E. Striker, parcel, South Madison

James Ora Marcum & Naomi Ruth Marcum to Brian J. Dingess & Christina Dingess, 2.81 acres, Big Ugly

Janet Hayner, Patricia Belcher, Kathy Chapman to Naomi Hatfield, 3 acres, Turtle Creek

Aracoma Properties to Paul and Karen Craddock, 1.14 acres, Camp Creek

Deborah Jean Tuttle to Danny L. Jarrell & Deborah Akers, Washington District

Allene Kimberly White to Steven White, tract, Pond Fork

Stephanie L. Abraham, substitute trustee to Whitesville State Bank, part of lots, Whitesville

Linda Halstead to Tracy Casto, lots, Drawdy Circle

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Boone County between March 8 and March 22, 2019.

There were no marriage licenses filed during this time period.

Tags