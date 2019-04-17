WSB Insurance Services, Inc. to James Paul Florentz, lot, Prichard City

Whitesville State Bank to James Paul Florentz, lots, Whitesville

Whitesville State to James Paul Florentz, lots, Sylvester

Sheila Beary to Gary Shirkey, part of lot, Ottawa Addition

Honey Island Coal Co. to BCPSD, .054 AC, Hopkins Fork

Billy and Deborah Bias to Bryan Allen Harper II & Nicole Dawn Harper, lot, Peytona

BLC Rentals LLC to Jason C. Mullins, lot, Crawford and Ashby Addition

Donna S. Dearien to Grafton Buzzard and Linda Buzzard, 7.75 surface acres, Drawdy Creek

Karen M. Dunfee to Karen M. Dunfee, .81 AC, Lick Creek, Peytona District

Phyllis Fulton to Mark A. Samples, lot, Shields Addition

Phyllis Fulton to Stephanie Fulton Godwin, lots, Turley Addition

Sherri Lynn Dolin Napier to Joshua Dolin, parcels, Price Hill

Keith Alan Butcher & Teresa Ann Butcher to Teresa Conley, 0.52 acre, Big Creek

Jerry Dustin Gillenwater to Tonya Smith, tracts, Drawdy Creek

Ryan M. Webb to A.P. Sheppard, Sherman District

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee to John Christopher Adkins and Cynthia Dawn Adkins, parcel, Six Mile

Rosetta Buckner to Nelson M. Buckner, Low Gap

Linda Bragg, executrix, to Deborah Moore, lots, Jeffrey

Random World LTD to Rumble Community Baptist Church, lot, Rumble Camp

St. Albans Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses to Valley Farms, Corp., parcel, Corridor G (Scott District)

Charles L. Dickins to Danielle L. Dickins, lots, Seng Creek

Harold Madison to Kermit Lee Holstein III, lot, Branham Addition

Travis & Rachel Chambers to Darrin R. & Christin Tabor, Lick Creek (Peytona District)

Larry Woodie and Nada Woodie to ER and H Electrical, LLC, 0.59 acre, Hubbard Fork

Tammy Renee Ballard & Carolyn Sue Miller Et Al to JTH Rentals, LLC, lot, Madison District

Donetta Webb Legg and Jerry F. Legg to Nicholas Green and Kristen Green, White's Branch

Manuel P. Arvon, et al, to Christina Arvon, lots, Prichard City

FDI Postal Properties, Inc. to APIF West Virginia, LLC, Peytona

BLC Rentals, LLC to Kenneth R. Campbell and Martha E. Campbell, lots, Crawford and Ashby Addition

Stacy Joe Dunlap and Misty Dawn Dunlap to Joshua Craddock, minerals only, Scott District

Fannie May to Belva Hager, Hill Valley Addition

Sandra G. Hager to Janet Sue Hager, Joe's Creek

Sandra G. Hager to Kelly & Janet Sue Hager, Joe's Creek

Edward Alan Brogan to James T. Mitchell, Pond Fork

James Turley, ET Al to James & Nancy Turley, Brush Creek

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Boone County between April 1 and April 12, 2019.

Krugger Donald Bias, 59, to Tracy Dewee Fitzwater, 48, both of Danville

Travis Shawn Mitchell, 45, of Nitro to Melinda Sue Nelson, 41, of Danville

Mark Douglas Miller Jr., 24, to Shawna Fern Workman, both of Madison

Derek Ray Sperry, 29, to Denise Danielle Stollings, 31, both of Danville

Jerry Staughan Hensley, 45, to Mary Ethel Stewary, 39, both of Seth

