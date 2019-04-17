WSB Insurance Services, Inc. to James Paul Florentz, lot, Prichard City
Whitesville State Bank to James Paul Florentz, lots, Whitesville
Whitesville State to James Paul Florentz, lots, Sylvester
Sheila Beary to Gary Shirkey, part of lot, Ottawa Addition
Honey Island Coal Co. to BCPSD, .054 AC, Hopkins Fork
Billy and Deborah Bias to Bryan Allen Harper II & Nicole Dawn Harper, lot, Peytona
BLC Rentals LLC to Jason C. Mullins, lot, Crawford and Ashby Addition
Donna S. Dearien to Grafton Buzzard and Linda Buzzard, 7.75 surface acres, Drawdy Creek
Karen M. Dunfee to Karen M. Dunfee, .81 AC, Lick Creek, Peytona District
Phyllis Fulton to Mark A. Samples, lot, Shields Addition
Phyllis Fulton to Stephanie Fulton Godwin, lots, Turley Addition
Sherri Lynn Dolin Napier to Joshua Dolin, parcels, Price Hill
Keith Alan Butcher & Teresa Ann Butcher to Teresa Conley, 0.52 acre, Big Creek
Jerry Dustin Gillenwater to Tonya Smith, tracts, Drawdy Creek
Ryan M. Webb to A.P. Sheppard, Sherman District
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee to John Christopher Adkins and Cynthia Dawn Adkins, parcel, Six Mile
Rosetta Buckner to Nelson M. Buckner, Low Gap
Linda Bragg, executrix, to Deborah Moore, lots, Jeffrey
Random World LTD to Rumble Community Baptist Church, lot, Rumble Camp
St. Albans Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses to Valley Farms, Corp., parcel, Corridor G (Scott District)
Charles L. Dickins to Danielle L. Dickins, lots, Seng Creek
Harold Madison to Kermit Lee Holstein III, lot, Branham Addition
Travis & Rachel Chambers to Darrin R. & Christin Tabor, Lick Creek (Peytona District)
Larry Woodie and Nada Woodie to ER and H Electrical, LLC, 0.59 acre, Hubbard Fork
Tammy Renee Ballard & Carolyn Sue Miller Et Al to JTH Rentals, LLC, lot, Madison District
Donetta Webb Legg and Jerry F. Legg to Nicholas Green and Kristen Green, White's Branch
Manuel P. Arvon, et al, to Christina Arvon, lots, Prichard City
FDI Postal Properties, Inc. to APIF West Virginia, LLC, Peytona
BLC Rentals, LLC to Kenneth R. Campbell and Martha E. Campbell, lots, Crawford and Ashby Addition
Stacy Joe Dunlap and Misty Dawn Dunlap to Joshua Craddock, minerals only, Scott District
Fannie May to Belva Hager, Hill Valley Addition
Sandra G. Hager to Janet Sue Hager, Joe's Creek
Sandra G. Hager to Kelly & Janet Sue Hager, Joe's Creek
Edward Alan Brogan to James T. Mitchell, Pond Fork
James Turley, ET Al to James & Nancy Turley, Brush Creek
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Boone County between April 1 and April 12, 2019.
Krugger Donald Bias, 59, to Tracy Dewee Fitzwater, 48, both of Danville
Travis Shawn Mitchell, 45, of Nitro to Melinda Sue Nelson, 41, of Danville
Mark Douglas Miller Jr., 24, to Shawna Fern Workman, both of Madison
Derek Ray Sperry, 29, to Denise Danielle Stollings, 31, both of Danville
Jerry Staughan Hensley, 45, to Mary Ethel Stewary, 39, both of Seth