HD Media
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President Dr. Robert Gunter and Rita Roberson, Southern's vice president for institutional advancement, joined CEDAR of Southern West Virginia Inc. President Georgene Robertson in awarding local students the CEDAR of West Virginia scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year. The students who were awarded are Jessica D. Abbott (Mingo Central); Brandon W. Arthur (Chapmanville Regional); Kaylee B. Blair (Chapmanville Regional); Emily M. Collins (Man High); Caitlin M. Conley (Chapmanville Regional); Kendra M. Johnson (Logan High); Hanna B. Jones (Sherman High); Veronica G. Manns (Chapmanville Regional); Savanna J. Moon (Mingo Central); and Trent A. Orso (Logan High).
CEDAR, or Coal Education Development and Resource, is a partnership among the coal industry, the business community and local educators. The scholarships were created through a collaboration between Southern and CEDAR.