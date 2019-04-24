Coal Valley News
MADISON - A Madison man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
David Ray Vance, 46, is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond.
The charges consist of having sexual contact on at least three separate occasions with the female victim, who was 10 or 11 years old at the time of the incidents, according to the news release. The crimes were alleged to have taken place in the Greenview area of Boone County at the defendant's former residence throughout 2018. During an interview with investigators, Vance allegedly admitted to the inappropriate contact mentioned above.
A first-degree sexual abuse charge carries a possible penalty of not less than 5 and up to 25 years in prison and a fine of not less than $1,000 nor more an $5,000 for each count if convicted.
The investigation is being conducted by the Boone County Sheriff's Office's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Division and our investigators are concerned there may be more victims out there, Chief Deputy Chad Barker said in the release.
"We are asking that anyone who has been a victim at the hands of David Vance or if their child has been a victim, please come forward so he can be held accountable for these crimes," Barker said.
Possible victims or concerned parents are asked to call Cpl. Mike Foster at 304-369-0587.