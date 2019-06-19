OTTAWA - A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted one officer and threatened others.
Robert David Sansom, 54, of Madison, was charged with obstructing, disorderly conduct, battery on an officer and terroristic threats following a series of incidents on June 8.
According to the incident report prepared by West Virginia State Police Trooper EM Shafer, he and Boone County Sheriff's Office Deputy MA Dingess responded to a call at Dempsey's Exxon gas station in Ottawa.
They were responding to a disturbance call in which the caller stated that a man was standing in the road screaming that he had been poisoned. The caller stated that he had been given "bad drugs" and wanted to speak to an officer.
Trooper Shafer arrived and spoke to the suspect, who said he had taken the drug "Molly" and was seeing dead people.
While officers waited for EMS to arrive, the report states, the suspect went back into the road and continued to cause a disturbance, screaming and using profane language. The report states that Trooper Shafer asked the suspect to sit down and stop yelling numerous times and that after medical assistance arrived, the man refused treatment.
According to the report, Trooper Shafer advised the suspect that he would be arrested if he didn't calm down, but the suspect refused.
Sansom was placed under arrest and a transport to the West Virginia State Police Detachment in Danville began. The report states that during the transport, the suspect leaned forward and stated, "I will put a (expletive) bullet through your head."
The report continues to state that after Trooper Shafer told the suspect to sit back, he kicked the trooper in the right arm. Trooper Shafer halted the transport along Route 17 and placed leg restraints on the suspect. Trooper Shafer began the transport again when the suspect allegedly stated that he would shoot the trooper and that he would place bombs in the trooper's and deputy's cars. The suspect allegedly said, "I will wait at the bottom of the hill at the deputy's house and shoot him too, I am a good shot." According to the report, the suspect stated that he knew where Deputy Dingess lived.
Sansom was transferred to Southwestern Regional Jail. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority web site, there was no bail set for Sansom as he awaits pretrial.
