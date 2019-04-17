RACINE - Boone County Sheriff's Deputy David Sutphin arrested a man during a traffic stop on April 2 and it was discovered that the Ford Fusion the man was driving and a Martin acoustic guitar found after a search of the vehicle allegedly belonged to a woman who had reported both items stolen a week earlier.
Dennis Leroy Burns II, 42, of Gordon, was arrested and charged with felony receiving/transferring stolen property. According to the victim, the guitar is valued at $3,000.
