OTTAWA - A man was injured when another man allegedly attacked him with a gasoline powered chainsaw on March 24.
Joey Brown, 57, of Jeffrey, was charged with felony malicious wounding.
According to the incident report, the suspect attacked Jesse Price of Ottawa with a chainsaw during an altercation in the Ottawa area of Boone County.
Price suffered lacerations to his right wrist, left elbow area and his left side. Price was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The incident report was prepared by Cpl. Kevin D. Harper with the West Virginia State Police.
As of press time, Brown was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail without bail.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter
@philipdperry.