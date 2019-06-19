SETH - A Seth-area man was charged with fleeing in a vehicle after a short chase with a Boone County Sheriff's Office captain on May 25.
Captain David Sutphin said in his report that he attempted to pull over a black Jeep Cherokee that was being driven at a high rate of speed and went left of center. Sutphin said he initiated blue lights and a siren prior to the chase.
The chase ended after 2.5 miles with no injuries reported. The report states the driver, identified as Ronald Lee Santonia, 36, was "driving said vehicle in an extremely dangerous manner while driving left of center, putting other drivers and the public in danger."
As of CVN print deadline, Santonia was not held in the West Virginia Regional Correctional Facility Authority system.
