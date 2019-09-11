JULIAN - A man suffered injuries to his face and neck when he was shot with a rifle by his uncle during an argument on Wednesday afternoon.
Eric Stephen Hayes, 40, of Ridgeview, was charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
According to an incident report prepared by Deputy Daniel Cottrell with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 219 Betsy Lane in Julian.
The report states that officers found Hayes standing in the driveway of the residence and the alleged victim lying on the ground near the garage.
The report noted that victim told officers that his uncle had shot him with a .22-caliber rifle, and he was bleeding from his neck and chin area. He also stated that an argument had ensued after the victim told Hayes not to shoot the gun earlier, but Hayes shot the gun anyway. That is when Hayes allegedly turned the gun on the victim and shot.
One witness told officers that she saw Hayes standing inside the garage holding a hammer in the presence of the victim. The witness stated that Hayes took a gun out of his car and chased her with it. The report states that the victim yelled at Hayes, and that is when Hayes fired the shot at the victim. The witness told officers that Hayes then placed the gun in the trunk of his red Toyota car.
The report states that additional witnesses were interviewed regarding the incident and moments leading up to the shot being fired.
An officer on the scene found a .22-caliber bullet in the driveway along with a shell casing. A search of Hayes found $211 in cash and a bag of white substance that officers believed to be methamphetamine.
Hayes was arraigned on Thursday morning and was being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 property/surety bond.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2402.