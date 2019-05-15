SETH - A Seth man was charged with felony breaking and entering and grand larceny in relation to the theft of mining wire and solar panels from Black Castle Mining in Prenter.
Jeremy Allen Hudson, 28, of 191 Tide St., Seth, faces charges after surveillance footage was obtained by the Boone County Sheriff's Office from an employee of the mine.
Captain David Sutphin investigated the case and the incident report was processed on April 19. According to the report, the Boone County Sheriff's Office had received multiple complaints from a mine employee regarding the thefts. As of print time, Hudson was not held in West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facilities.
