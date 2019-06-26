BOB WHITE - An Arkansas man has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident involving a 10-year-old girl on June 3.
Donald Steward May, 68, of Springdale, Arkansas, was charged after West Virginia State Trooper EM Shafer responded to a call of an incident involving a family member of a 10-year-old girl.
Trooper Shafer spoke with a man who said that his granddaughter had been "inappropriately touched" by his brother-in-law.
The man stated that his granddaughter lives with them through the week and the man was identified as May. The man stated that he did not know where May had gone. Trooper Shafer advised the man to take the girl to the hospital to have a sexual assault exam completed.
On June 6, Cpl. R. Grose with the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children's unit conducted a forensic interview with the girl.
As of CVN press time, May was captured and is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond. A search for May by the CVN in the Arkansas database for registered sex offenders did not find a match, but he is being held as a fugitive on another case with no bond.
In Arkansas, a public records search reveals that May has an open case that was filed in Washington County 4th Circuit Division 7 court in April regarding a warrant on felony charges.
May is a native of West Virginia.
