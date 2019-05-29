BIM - A Bim man was charged with strangulation and domestic battery in relation to an incident that happened in his home on May 3.
Michael Langley, 26, of 102 Brandt Street, faces charges after his girlfriend made a complaint that was followed up on by West Virginia State Police CPL JW Robinson.
According to the incident report prepared by Robinson, the victim claimed that she and Langley were engaged in a verbal dispute in their home and the accused put his hands around her neck.
The victim said that she couldn't breath so she kicked the suspect and he let go. The victim stated she ran toward the door and he grabbed her around the neck again and dropped her and the baby to the floor.
The victim claimed in the report that she could not breath and that the accused told her that he would kill her.
CPL Robinson observed and photographed bruises on the victim's neck that were consistent with being choked, according to the report.
As of CVN deadline, Langley was held at Southcentral Regional Jail on an $11,000 bond.
