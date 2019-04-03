VAN - A Van man was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance on March 19.
Jesse Ray Lusk, 28, was taken into custody by West Virginia State Trooper E.M. Shafer after reporting to Van to assist CPS with a referral.
According to the incident report, the officer made contact with a suspect who was holding a digging tool, and the trooper asked him to put it down. The suspect complied and began approaching the officer while digging around in his pants pockets.
The report states that the trooper then ordered the suspect to put his hands behind his back to be searched and detained for officer safety.
According to the incident report, upon searching the suspect, the trooper found a long yellow pill bottle with approximately 57 oval shaped white pills identified as Gabapentin and 12 orange capsules labeled IG323 400 mg identified as Neurontin.
According to the incident report, 1.5 grams of a crystal-like substance was found and believed to be methamphetamine along with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. One Xanax pill and one Klonopin pill were also discovered. Lusk was placed under arrest at the scene.
