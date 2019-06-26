MADISON - A Madison man was charged with destruction of property and burglary after police say that he stole electricity from a neighboring apartment building.
Larry Allen Pauley, 31, of 20 Thompson St., was arrested after an investigation by the Madison Police Department.
According to an incident report prepared by Patrolman Trent Cook, he was dispatched to 12 Thompson Street where a landlord had reported that someone was stealing electricity from his rental properties.
Upon arriving, the report states that Cook found two power meter boxes that had been broken into and tampered with to turn the power on inside the structure.
The property owner had stated that he had contacted American Electric Power to inspect the damages. The landlord showed that someone had entered an apartment and plugged in an extension cord to an outlet and ran the cord up the hill to 20 Thompson St.
Upon arrival at the residence, Pauley stated that he was stealing electricity because he had none at his home. The Madison Police Department photographed the damages and the cord leading to Pauley's home, according to the report.
As of CVN deadline, Pauley was being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 surety/cash bond and also awaits a court date for a separate case.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter
@philipdperry.