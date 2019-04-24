HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University has released its graduation list for July-December 2018.
During that time, the university awarded degrees to more than 1,200 students. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list. Students' hometowns are listed as provided by the students.
The full graduation list can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-july-december-2018/.
Here are the Boone County graduates, their degrees and honors.
ASHFORD: Kassie Nicole Kinder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Kelsie Nadine Kinder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
COMFORT: Lindsay Brooke Collins, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
DANVILLE: Katrina Lynn Kirk, Master of Arts.
FOSTER: Kimberly Lee Gillispie, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
JULIAN: Colin Reed Nelson, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
MADISON: Zachariah Thomas Boyd, Master of Arts; Sterling Randal Chafin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Erica Michelle Keck, Master of Arts; Kyle Brian Mosley, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
MORRISVALE: Vincent Neil Smith, Certificate Program.
SYLVESTER: Eric A. Miller, Master of Science.
WHARTON: Cortney LeAnna Belcher, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.