Coal Valley News
CHARLESTON - A Boone County man who trafficked methamphetamine was sentenced to six years in federal prison.
The investigation was conducted by the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia State Police, the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Meth is being trafficked in every county in the District," said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. "We're working hard with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to identify meth dealers and hold them accountable."
Shaine Ray Dingess, 41, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. As established by public court filings and hearings, on Dec. 12, 2017, Dingess distributed $50 worth of methamphetamine to a confidential police informant at Dingess' residence in Nellis, West Virginia, where Dingess' co-defendant, Bruce Lee Boardman, was present. Boardman supplied Dingess with the methamphetamine and brandished a firearm during the drug transaction. On Jan. 10, 2018, Dingess gave a small amount of marijuana to a confidential police informant. On February 6, 2018, Dingess again sold $50 worth of ice methamphetamine to a confidential police informant. Finally, on April 11, 2018, police investigators spotted Dingess while he was walking in Nellis. When asked if he was carrying any drugs, Dingess turned over five small packages of ice methamphetamine.
Senior US District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys R. Gregory McVey and Drew O. Inman.