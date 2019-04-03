HD Media
Ten West Virginia programs were honored Tuesday for their "innovative" responses to the state's drug epidemic.
Addiction Policy Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, presented its "Innovation Now" awards during a ceremony at the Charleston Marriott Town Center.
"Today we are recognizing the innovators in West Virginia who are making a difference in the opioid crisis," said Kimberly Clapp, executive vice president of community engagement for the Addiction Policy Forum. "You hear so much about the negative aspect of this crisis, the overdose deaths in West Virginia. Today we're focusing on the positive things that people are doing on the ground to make a difference."
Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization with chapters in every state, including West Virginia, Clapp said. She said the programs who received awards Tuesday can be scaled up nationally.
"We look at those in criminal justice, those in child protection, those in education, those in prevention and recovery, those in law enforcement. So we try to span the gamut with these awards, because it takes every sector of our society to come together and tackle addiction. It's too big to ask one organization or one government official to make a difference. We need all these different aspects of our society to come together to help fight addiction."
The programs honored Tuesday are:
n Project Hope, a Huntington-based residential treatment facility that keeps women and their children together
n Lily's Place, a neonatal abstinence treatment facility in Huntington
n PROACT, an outpatient substance use disorder treatment center in Huntington
n Huntington's quick response team, a team that visits with overdose patients and connects them to treatment options
n Boone County Drug Court
n Jefferson Day Report Center, a community corrections organization that gives an alternative to incarceration
n Recovery Point of Huntington, Charleston, Bluefield and Parkersburg
n The Jackson County Anti-Drug Coalition, a countywide effort aimed at reducing experimenting, drug use and underage drinking
n Handle with Care, a statewide program that alerts teachers in homes police visit that they should "handle with care"
n Telemedicine research advancements by Dr. James Berry at West Virginia University.