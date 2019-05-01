OTTAWA - An Omar man was charged with felony grand larceny in relation to a UTV (utility task vehicle) theft on April 15.
Darian Scott Whitt, 47, was arrested by Cpl. DC Brinegar of the West Virginia State Police following the reported theft of a 2014 Polaris 800 RZR from the victim's yard while they were away.
Brinegar, along with Sgt. Chales Sutphin and Cpl. Harris from the Logan detachment, went to a residence 47 Dugout Road in Omar as a result of the investigation.
According to the incident report, the stolen vehicle was found at that address, and the suspect made a full confession.
As of print deadline, Whitt was not being held in the West Virginia Regional Jail system but will appear in Boone County court at a future date.
