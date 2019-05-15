TURTLE CREEK - A man and a woman face charges after arrests were made in the Turtle Creek area of Boone County on May 1.
Ronald Wesley Pauley, 35, of Sumerco and Andrea Beth Mays, 43, of Harts, were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
According to an incident report prepared by Boone County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chad Barker, he received a tip of a possible drug deal at Turtle Mart on Indian Grave Road at approximately 1 p.m.
The complaint stated that a red Blazer and a dark colored truck were parked near the diesel barrel; a female exited the Blazer and entered the truck with a male, and they were passing a plastic bag between them.
According to the report, Barker arrived five minutes later, surveyed the lot and approached the pair and told them why he was there. The male suspect reportedly produced a small tin container from the center-area of the dash with a crystal-like substance in it that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The female suspect reportedly produced from her bra a clear plastic bag containing 5.23 grams of clear crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
While removing Mays from the vehicle, Barker said, he noticed what appeared to be a black set of digital scales in the passenger side floorboard where she was seated.
After removing the male from the vehicle, Barker said, he found a small glass vial containing a clear crystal substance, appearing to be methamphetamine, along with small digital scales in the man's cargo shorts pockets.
Also seized from behind the seat of the truck was another set of black digital scales.
Mays claimed to be a passenger in the Blazer driven by her boyfriend before getting into the truck shortly before Chief Deputy Barker arrived.
As of press time, Mays was being held in Western Regional Jail on charges out of Boone and Lincoln counties. The bond total for the Boone County charges was $660,000, while there was no bond for the Lincoln County charge.
Pauley was being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.
