MADISON — Some parents of Scott High School graduates have expressed displeasure over the potential move of the school's graduation ceremony time slot to accommodate the baseball team, who are participating in the state tournament in Charleston this week.
If the squad wins a semifinal game on Thursday, a 10 a.m. first pitch is scheduled on Saturday June 1 for the Class AA championship would coincide with the Skyhawks' ceremony for graduating seniors.
If the Skyhawks advance, the ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, a maneuver approved by Boone County Schools.
"People, including myself have made reservations for food and buildings and we have changed worked schedules to have the opportunity to see them walk across the stage," said Renae Berry, who has a child graduating on Saturday. "We've arranged decorations, we have family coming in from out of town and they are working around this time that was set and on the invitations that we received on April 1."
Berry said that baseball is a voluntary activity and players know that this could be an issue when they participate.
"I support all sports teams but those hand full of players can't dictate what the rest of the seniors and their families have to do," she said. "No matter how many teachers are on strike or how many snow days we have, graduation date and time will not change. Why should this change it?"
Sally Childers also has a child graduating from Scott on Saturday, she echoed the sentiments of her fellow parent.
"Some people have to work on the weekend and it is hard to change those schedules," she said. "This is crazy. I can't quit my job and I'm in a no win situation right now. I support sports, but those players chose to play the sport and I feel sorry that they can't be there but they chose this and it is their loss."
Berry made one more point on the issue.
"Special Olympics has been the first week of June for a long time and we don't change graduation time to accommodate that and they are more important in my opinion." she said. "If it is good for one it should be good for all. School didn't stop or change for the Sherman girls softball team when they were at states."
Scott High principal Jacob Messer declined to comment and deferred to Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman.
An attempt to reach Huffman by phone at his office was unsuccessful and an email to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck was not immediately returned on Thursday afternoon.
