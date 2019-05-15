Coal Valley News
HAMLIN, W.Va. - Southern West Virginia Health System has announced the return of board-certified family nurse practitioner, Mary Phipps, to its primary care provider team.
In her new position, Phipps will be providing patient-centered family medicine care to patients at Southern West Virginia Health System sites that include Gilbert, Madison and Delbarton. Phipps is qualified to treat patients of every age with the capacity to provide preventive services, treat minor illnesses and injuries and manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and more. She can also provide referrals for specialized care to patients, when needed.
Phipps, who earned her master of science in the Nurse Practitioner Program from West Virginia University in Morgantown, worked for Southern West Virginia Health System previously from 2011 to 2015. Her practice experience as a nurse practitioner also includes work for Med Express, Boone Memorial Hospital and the CAMC Vascular Center of Excellence.
Phipps is "glad to be back at Southern West Virginia Health System" and is actively accepting new patients by appointment and on a walk-in basis. She maintains practice hours at Southern West Virginia Health System's Gilbert health center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She will see patients at Madison Medical on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Delbarton health center on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southern West Virginia Health System - Gilbert is located at 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive in Gilbert, West Virginia. Patients may contact the health center by calling 304-664-6270. Southern West Virginia Health System - Madison Medical is located at 471 Main St., Madison. Patients may contact the health center by calling 304-369-5170. Southern West Virginia Health System - Delbarton is located at 5027 Helena Ave. in Delbarton. Patients may contact the health center by calling 304-475-1761. For a complete list of Southern West Virginia Health System services and locations, visit www.swvhs.org.