MADISON - Madison Medical, a part of Southern West Virginia Health System, has welcomed a new member to its team.
Mary Phipps began her career as a registered nurse and furthered her education with a Masters Degree from West Virginia University in 2010 and then began to practice as a family nurse practitioner.
"I began working with the CAMC Vascular Center of Excellence in 2010 and at Boone Memorial Emergency room," she said via email. "I then transferred to Southern WV Health System later in 2010 where I remained until 2015, focusing primarily in pediatrics. I returned in the early spring of 2019, after serving patients in Logan providing urgent care."
Phipps makes her home in Chapmanville with her husband and children.
"I am excited to be joining Southern West Virginia Health System at the Madison location every Thursday," she said. "Currently, I am practicing at the Southern West Virginia Health System Madison site every Thursday focusing on Women's Health needs, including gynecological screenings, breast exams, birth control, and seeing same day/walk-in visits from 8-5 p.m. I am located in Gilbert on Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday in Delbarton taking walk-ins and women's health."
Sen. Ron Stollings, M.D., spoke about his new team member.
"It's great having Mary in our clinic on Thursdays," he said. "Many of our patients like having a female provider available and she has a lot of experience that will benefit our patients."
To schedule an appointment, call 304-369-5170. The office is located at 471 Main St. in downtown Madison.
